Daily COVID-19 Infection Rate in Belgium Down As Country Continues Lockdown Ease

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Belgium's COVID-19 toll continues to decline as the country proceeds with easing its lockdown measures, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The health authorities reported 232 news cases over the past day, representing a decrease compared to Monday's 279 cases.

The number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in the country has grown by 29 over the past day to a cumulative total of 9,108, the ministry's COVID-19 response center said in a situation report. On Monday, the daily increment was 56.

In early May, Belgium began a phase-by-phase abatement of its coronavirus-related restrictions. Businesses in which there is no direct contact with customers were allowed to resume operations.

All stores and street stalls were allowed to reopen and Belgians were allowed to receive guests, but with certain limitations � up to four people belonging to the same family and preferably in outdoor venues, such as gardens.

Food services, bars and night clubs are expected to reopen at the beginning of June.