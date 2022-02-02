UrduPoint.com

Daily COVID-19 Number In South Korea Exceeds 18,000 Cases For First Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Daily COVID-19 Number in South Korea Exceeds 18,000 Cases for First Time

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) South Korea has registered a new record high of over 18,343 coronavirus cases over the past day, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Tuesday.

The previous record amounted to 17,532 people, detected on January 30.

The new daily record includes 18,123 local infections and 220 cases imported from abroad. In particular, Seoul identified 4,131 cases, Gyeonggi-do province - 5,537.  The total of infections since the pandemic emerged in South Korea exceeds 864,000.

At the same time, 272 patients have been admitted to intensive care units, and 17 people died from the virus. The total death toll stands at 6,772.

