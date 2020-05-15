Daily COVID-19 Rate in Oman Drops by 38 to 284 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Oman's daily number of COVID-19 cases has slightly decreased by 38 to 284 over the past day, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday, adding that the total number of COVID-19 patients has reached 4,625.

"The Ministry of Health (MOH) announces the registration of (284) new confirmed cases with Coronavirus (COVID-19). (80) of the new cases are Omanis and (204) for non-Omanis, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to (4,625)," the ministry said in an official statement published on Twitter.

The death toll rose to 19 after two Omani residents, a 31-year old man and a 36-year-old woman, died, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the tally of recoveries has risen by 47 to 1,350 over the past 24 hours.

The ministry reiterates its call on the country's citizens to strictly adhere to precautionary measures, including self-isolation and social distancing, issued by the Health Ministry and the national Supreme Committee for fighting COVID-19.