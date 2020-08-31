UrduPoint.com
Daily COVID-19 Tally In South Korea Stays Below 300 For 2nd Day

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:20 PM

Daily COVID-19 Tally in South Korea Stays Below 300 for 2nd Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Korea remains below 300 for the second day in a row, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

Per the organization's update, as cited by the Yonhap news agency, there are 248 new confirmed cases, which brings the total number to 19,947.

On Sunday, the number stood at 299.

The country saw its daily tally climbing to the six-month high of 441 on Thursday. It has since been steadily decreasing.

