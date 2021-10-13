UrduPoint.com

Daily Express Apologizes For False Article Alleging That Russia Stole AstraZeneca Formula

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The British newspaper Daily Express has apologized for the publication of material about Russia's alleged theft of the AstraZeneca vaccine formula for the creation of the Sputnik V vaccine.

On Monday, the Sun newspaper published erroneous information about Russia allegedly stealing the formula of the AstraZeneca vaccine and using it to develop Sputnik V, which was later copied by other media outlets, including the Daily Express.

"An article published on October 11, 2021, falsely implied that 'Russia had reportedly copied the formula of the AstraZeneca jab and used it to help make its own vaccine, according to new reports'. However, it has come to our attention that this was false, as the information about (the) inventor of the Sputnik V vaccine - Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology) - is publicly known," the daily said.

The newspaper admitted that the article also contained other inaccurate info.

As an apology, the newspaper published a statement by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, cooperating with the Gamaleya center on COVID-19 vaccine development).

"Sputnik V is based on a well-studied human adenoviral platform whose efficacy and safety have been proven over decades. Developers of Sputnik V, the Gamaleya Center, used the same human adenoviral platform for their earlier groundbreaking research over the years, including vaccines against Ebola in 2017 and MERS in 2019, to quickly develop Russia's vaccine against COVID-19. In contrast, AstraZeneca uses chimpanzee adenoviral vector for its vaccine rather than the human vector used by Sputnik V," the statement read.

The RDIF previously called the article about Russia "stealing a vaccine formula" from AstraZeneca a "fake and blatant lie."

