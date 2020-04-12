UrduPoint.com
Daily Increase In COVID-19 Cases In Germany Falls Sharply To 2,821 - Robert Koch Institute

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) A further 2,821 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Germany, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases announced on Sunday, a significant decrease from the 4,133 new cases reported on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Germany now stands at 120,479, the institute reported, an increase of 2,821 compared to figures announced in Saturday's statistical bulletin.

The country's death toll now stands at 2,673, after 129 new deaths were reported in the preceding 24 hours, the institute stated.

More than 60,000 people in Germany have recovered after contracting the disease, according to the institute.

The coronavirus disease outbreak in Germany has been concentrated in the states of Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, and Baden-Wurttemberg. More than 23,600 cases of the disease have been reported in each of these regions.

Your Thoughts and Comments

