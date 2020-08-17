UrduPoint.com
Daily Increase In COVID-19 Cases In UK Drops Below 1,000 For 1st Time In 6 Days- Officials

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Daily Increase in COVID-19 Cases in UK Drops Below 1,000 for 1st Time in 6 Days- Officials

A further 713 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours in the United Kingdom, putting an end to a row of six consecutive days with more than 1,000 daily infections, the Department of Health and Social Care reported on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) A further 713 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours in the United Kingdom, putting an end to a row of six consecutive days with more than 1,000 daily infections, the Department of Health and Social Care reported on Monday.

According to the official data, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 319,197, and the death toll climbed to 41,369 after another three people died from the disease within 28 days from the first positive test results.

The report added that as of August 13, there were 930 COVID-19 patients in hospital beds across the UK, with only 73 of them needing mechanical ventilation as of August 14.

