UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Daily Increase In South Korean COVID-19 Cases Remains Under 30 For Second Consecutive Day

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:30 AM

Daily Increase in South Korean COVID-19 Cases Remains Under 30 For Second Consecutive Day

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) A further 27 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in South Korea, the second consecutive day in which the daily increase in the number of new positive tests has been below 30, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) announced on Tuesday.

With this rise, the number of cases confirmed since the start of the outbreak currently stands at 10,564.

Five more deaths were confirmed by health authorities in the country, raising the overall death toll to 222. A total of 7,534 people have fully recovered after contracting the coronavirus disease.

Since April 1, all international travelers arriving in South Korea must complete 14 days in self-isolation, as the government seeks to prevent a spike in imported cases.

Related Topics

South Korea April All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE stock mar ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ukrainian President review late ..

6 hours ago

WHO intensifies efforts to develop vaccine against ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Governor of Nevada review lates ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 398 new COVID-19 case ..

7 hours ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Shows EU Health System 'No Longe ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.