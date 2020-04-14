Daily Increase in South Korean COVID-19 Cases Remains Under 30 For Second Consecutive Day

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) A further 27 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in South Korea, the second consecutive day in which the daily increase in the number of new positive tests has been below 30, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) announced on Tuesday.

With this rise, the number of cases confirmed since the start of the outbreak currently stands at 10,564.

Five more deaths were confirmed by health authorities in the country, raising the overall death toll to 222. A total of 7,534 people have fully recovered after contracting the coronavirus disease.

Since April 1, all international travelers arriving in South Korea must complete 14 days in self-isolation, as the government seeks to prevent a spike in imported cases.