Daily Increase Of COVID-19 Cases At Below 20 Needed For Lifting Lockdown In Tokyo- Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The lifting of the state of emergency in Tokyo requires keeping the daily increase in COVID-19 cases at no more than 20, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

Tokyo mayor Yuriko Koike said that the authorities were not planning to lift the state of emergency in the capital until the end of May, Kyodo added.

"The government outlines the criteria for cancellation, but Tokyo will retain the current situation until May 31," Koike said at a press conference as quoted by the media outlet adding that the road map for easing the restrictions will be ready next week.

The news outlet said, citing municipal sources that the criteria for lifting the state of emergency should be a decrease in the number of new infections to less than 20 per day.

On Thursday, the government of Japan lifted coronavirus restrictions introduced in April for 39 out of 47 prefectures after the infection rate slowed down. The lockdown will remain in place until the end of May in Tokyo, on Hokkaido and several other prefectures despite a significant decrease in the number of daily COVID-19 new cases. In Tokyo the daily increase in the number of new cases does not exceed 40 for the ninth straight day.

