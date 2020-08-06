UrduPoint.com
Daily Increase Of COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Bounces Back To Over 40 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 03:33 PM

The number of new cases of the coronavirus cases per day in South Korea has bounced back to over 40 for the first time since July 29, the country's Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

According to the news agency, South Korea has recorded 43 new infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the country's tally to 14,499. Out of these 43, a record 23 cases resulted from internal transmission and outnumbered those that were imported for the first time in 13 days.

Outbreaks of the virus have been located at churches, offices and restaurants, the health authorities said, adding that another had emerged at the Islamic festival in the city of Cheongju, affecting over 330 people.

The news agency also reported that the total number of imported cases in the country had increased to 2,520, with 20 of them being confirmed over the past day.

Meanwhile, the country's death toll stands at 302, with no new fatalities being reported over the past 24 hours, and 13,501 COVID-19 patients have been cured of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

