Daily Increase of Over Dozen New COVID-19 Cases Reported in China - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) China has registered more than a dozen new coronavirus cases, 30 COVID-19 patients recovered over a 24-hour period, which is 14 recoveries less than the day before, the country's National Health Commission said on Monday.

All of the 16 new cases registered in the past 24 hours are imported, the commission specified.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 84,967, the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered individuals in China stands at 79,925. The total number of imported cases is 2,419.

More than 400 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized in China.

On Sunday, China reported 12 new coronavirus cases, all of them imported, and 44 new recoveries.

In the past 24 hours, 27 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were registered in China, all of them imported. On Sunday, China confirmed 15 new asymptomatic cases, all of which were also imported.