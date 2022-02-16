UrduPoint.com

Daily Mirror Leaves Article About Timing Of Russian 'Invasion' Intact, Releases New Piece

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Daily Mirror Leaves Article About Timing of Russian 'Invasion' Intact, Releases New Piece

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) UK's Daily Mirror, unlike The Sun, did not correct its article on the exact timing of a Russian alleged attack on Ukraine but instead published a new piece titled "Russia-Ukraine invasion: No attack overnight as Putin's '3am deadline' passes."

On Tuesday, the British newspapers The Sun and Daily Mirror reported that Russia would launch an invasion of Ukraine at 03:00 (01:00 GMT) on Wednesday, citing US intelligence data. On Wednesday morning, The Sun deleted information about the exact timing of the alleged attack and replaced it with claims that it could begin "at any time."

Daily Mirror did not retract the false information, instead releasing a new piece that stated that the "feared 3am deadline for invasion passed.

" The rest of the article consisted mainly of expert opinions that doubted Moscow's peaceful intentions and urged the West to remain vigilant.

The newspaper also claimed that NATO defense ministers will discuss how to react to the failed "invasion" later on Wednesday in Brussels, especially given the recent statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow does not want war and is ready for dialogue with the US and the alliance.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Russia replied that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

