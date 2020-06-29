UrduPoint.com
Daily Number Of COVID-19 Cases In S. Korea Drops Below 50, New Clusters Identified - KCDC

Mon 29th June 2020 | 07:10 AM

Daily Number of COVID-19 Cases in S. Korea Drops Below 50, New Clusters Identified - KCDC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases has slightly dropped below 50, as 42 new cases were reported on Monday, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said, adding that cases continued to emerge in clusters tied to churches.

According to the KCDC, the total number of infections now stands at 12,757. On Sunday, the country reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and 51 the day before.

Twenty-one new cases have been recorded in the capital of Seoul alone.

The KCDC added that there were 27 cases traced to a church in Seoul's southwestern ward of Gwanak as a result of choir activities and a two-day workshop program.

The death toll in South Korea remains at 280. The number of recoveries has grown by 65 to 11,429 according to the health authorities.

Earlier in the day, the state-run Yonhap news agency reported, citing the KCDC, that the South Korean authorities were planning to introduce a three-level system of social distancing due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

In early April, the daily increase in coronavirus cases in South Korea dropped below 40, later stabilizing at about 10-20 cases. On May 6, it dipped to two cases. However, later, the authorities discovered a new cluster linked to a young man who visited several clubs in Itaewon and tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6. Since then, several more clusters have been registered, and on May 28, the daily increment spiked to 79.

Meanwhile, for the past three weeks, the daily increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea had been within the 30-60 range.

