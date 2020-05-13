UrduPoint.com
Daily Number Of COVID-19 Cases In S.Korea Soars To 119 After Reopening Of Nightclubs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:54 PM

Daily Number of COVID-19 Cases in S.Korea Soars to 119 After Reopening of Nightclubs

A new wave of coronavirus infections in South Korea, linked to the reopening of nightclubs in the Seoul neighborhood of Itaewon, surged to 119 new cases across the country over a day, media reported on Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) A new wave of coronavirus infections in South Korea, linked to the reopening of nightclubs in the Seoul neighborhood of Itaewon, surged to 119 new cases across the country over a day, media reported on Wednesday.

A spike of infections has recently been recorded and is believed to be linked to a 29-year-old man who visited several clubs in Itaewon, and later tested positive for COVID-19. On May 9, health authorities recorded 18 new cases of the disease, 17 of them linked to the clubber. On May 10 and 11 the daily increase was 34 and 35 cases respectively. On Saturday, the authorities of Seoul closed bars and clubs in the city due to the new spike.

According to the Yonhap news agency, citing Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, 69 of 119 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the capital alone.

A total of 14,121 people have been tested for coronavirus, the media outlet added.

"(Containing) contagious diseases is a matter of speed. Voluntary screening is more important than anything. Please get checked immediately if you visited clubs in Itaewon between April 24 and May 6," Park was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

According to the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), the total number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea has reached 10,962 and the death toll stands at 259. Almost 9,700 patients have recovered.

