Daily Number of COVID-19 Cases in Switzerland Continues to Decrease- Health Authorities

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of new cases of the coronavirus in Switzerland continues to decrease, while the total toll of those infected is approaching 28,000, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Monday

As of Monday, the health authorities have recorded a total of 27,944 cases of the disease with 204 of them being confirmed over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 1,142.

Last week, the Swiss Confederation President Simonetta Sommaruga said that the authorities would start gradually lifting the COVID-19 restrictions starting from April 27 and the second stage would begin on May 11. The third stage is planned for June 8, if circumstances allow, according to Sommaruga.

Measures to curb the virus were toughened by the Swiss government in mid-March. At the same time, the authorities refused to introduce a nationwide quarantine.