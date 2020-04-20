UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Daily Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Switzerland Continues To Decrease- Health Authorities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 06:55 PM

Daily Number of COVID-19 Cases in Switzerland Continues to Decrease- Health Authorities

The number of new cases of the coronavirus in Switzerland continues to decrease, while the total toll of those infected is approaching 28,000, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Monday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of new cases of the coronavirus in Switzerland continues to decrease, while the total toll of those infected is approaching 28,000, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Monday

As of Monday, the health authorities have recorded a total of 27,944 cases of the disease with 204 of them being confirmed over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 1,142.

Last week, the Swiss Confederation President Simonetta Sommaruga said that the authorities would start gradually lifting the COVID-19 restrictions starting from April 27 and the second stage would begin on May 11. The third stage is planned for June 8, if circumstances allow, according to Sommaruga.

Measures to curb the virus were toughened by the Swiss government in mid-March. At the same time, the authorities refused to introduce a nationwide quarantine.

Related Topics

Same Switzerland April May June From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Urges China to Allow Freedom of Movement to Rel ..

6 minutes ago

Germany's Defense Ministry Recommends Buying US Je ..

11 minutes ago

India Records 14,255 Active Coronavirus Cases, 559 ..

11 minutes ago

Russia's Help to Italy, US Not One-Sided, Partners ..

11 minutes ago

Firestorm rising in India, IOJK more dangerous tha ..

31 minutes ago

Details of sixth edition of Holy Quran Tahbeer and ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.