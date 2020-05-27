UrduPoint.com
Daily Number Of New COVID-19 Cases In Belarus Drops Below 900 For 1st Time Since Early May

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 06:34 PM

Belarus has confirmed 897 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which is the lowest daily increase in a few weeks, the Belarusian Health Ministry's press service said on Wednesday, adding that the total count is now at 38,956

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Belarus has confirmed 897 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which is the lowest daily increase in a few weeks, the Belarusian Health Ministry's press service said on Wednesday, adding that the total count is now at 38,956.

Since early May, the country's daily increase has surpassed 900.

A peak of 973 new cases confirmed per day was reported on April 29.

"We have recorded 38,956 people who tested positive for COVID-19. In total, 485,534 tests have been run. Since the outbreak," the press service said in a statement.

The COVID-19 death toll in Belarus stands at 214.

Meanwhile, 15,923 people have been fully cured since the outbreak began.

