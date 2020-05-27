Daily Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Belarus Drops Below 900 for 1st Time Since Early May

Belarus has confirmed 897 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which is the lowest daily increase in a few weeks, the Belarusian Health Ministry's press service said on Wednesday, adding that the total count is now at 38,956

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Belarus has confirmed 897 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which is the lowest daily increase in a few weeks, the Belarusian Health Ministry's press service said on Wednesday, adding that the total count is now at 38,956.

Since early May, the country's daily increase has surpassed 900.

A peak of 973 new cases confirmed per day was reported on April 29.

"We have recorded 38,956 people who tested positive for COVID-19. In total, 485,534 tests have been run. Since the outbreak," the press service said in a statement.

The COVID-19 death toll in Belarus stands at 214.

Meanwhile, 15,923 people have been fully cured since the outbreak began.