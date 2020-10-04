Daily Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Russia Tops 10,000 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Russia has registered 10,499 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 9,859 yesterday, taking the cumulative case total to 1,215,001, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

The last time Russia recorded over 10,000 cases of infection in mid-May.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 10,499 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 2,920 (27.8 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 3,327 new positive tests were registered (up from 2,884 yesterday).

A total of 392 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 358 yesterday) and 296 cases were confirmed in the Moscow region (up from 259 yesterday).

The response center reported 107 new coronavirus-related fatalities, 174 yesterday, raising Russia's total death toll to 21,358.

As many as 3,284 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the last day, 5,563 yesterday, bringing the total number of discharges to 979,143.