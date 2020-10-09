UrduPoint.com
Daily Number Of New COVID-19 Cases In Russia May Reach 15,000 - Virologist

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russia has not yet reached its peak of the second wave of COVID-19, Russian virology expert Anatoly Altstein told Sputnik on Friday, adding that the daily number of new infections may climb to 15,000.

Earlier on Friday, the national coronavirus response center said that Russia had registered 12,126 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a new single-day record increase since May 11. The country's cumulative total now stands at 1,272,238. The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 3,701 new positive tests were registered.

"The [fall] season is more favorable for the development of such diseases. Therefore, I think that at the moment we are not yet at the peak. Most likely, it will increase even more. ... I think it will be somewhere around 15,000," Altstein said.

According to the virologist, it is extremely challenging to calculate an accurate forecast based on growth figures.

The current death toll from COVID-19 pandemic in Russia is 22,257, while as many as 1,009,421 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals.

