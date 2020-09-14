UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Daily Record Of 307,900 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed Globally - WHO

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 02:20 AM

Daily Record of 307,900 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed Globally - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases confirmed across the world in the past 24 hours stands at a record high of nearly 308,000, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the latest, Saturday, data from the WHO, there are now 28,637,952 coronavirus cases confirmed globally, with 307,900 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours.

The previous daily record of new COVID-19 cases was registered on September 6 when 306,857 new cases were confirmed across the world.

The global COVID-19 death toll stands at 917,417.

North and South America have the largest combined number of cases out of all the regions in the world (over 14.7 million cases).

Related Topics

World September All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League reviews 2020-2030 strategic plan

39 minutes ago

DSOA rolls out smart helmet for security personnel

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia to lift ban on international flights ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed arrives in Washington to sign U ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Tourism closes four establishments, suspends ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi $5 bn multi-tranche bonds listed on ADX

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.