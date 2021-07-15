UrduPoint.com
Daily 'Screen Time' Lowers IQ Of 6, 7-Year Olds Who Were Born Preterm - US Health Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 10:53 PM

Daily 'Screen Time' Lowers IQ of 6, 7-Year Olds Who Were Born Preterm - US Health Dept.

More than two hours of looking at video screens daily appears to aggravate cognitive and behavioral problems for children born early during pregnancy by the time they reach school age, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said in a report on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) More than two hours of looking at video screens daily appears to aggravate cognitive and behavioral problems for children born early during pregnancy by the time they reach school age, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said in a report on Thursday.

"Among 6- and 7-year-olds who were born extremely preterm before the 28th week of pregnancy those who had more than two hours of screen time a day were more likely to have deficits in overall IQ, executive functioning (problem solving skills), impulse control and attention," NIH said in a press release explaining the report.

Similarly, those who had a television or computer in their bedrooms were more likely to have problems with impulse control and paying attention, the release said.

The findings suggest that high amounts of screen time may exacerbate the cognitive deficits and behavioral problems common to children born extremely preterm, the release added.

The report was published in the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics, according to NIH.

