Daily Storm, Meduza Journalists Most Likely Detained in Belarus' City of Zhodino - Lawyer

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Journalists of Daily Storm and Meduza media outlets are most likely in a pre-trial detention facility in the Belarusian city of Zhodino in Minsk Region, the reason for their detention is unknown, their lawyer Anton Gashinsky told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier, Daily Storm chief editor Alena Sivkova told Sputnik that the media outlet's journalists Anton Starkov and Dmitry Lasenko had been beaten in Minsk during their detention. She also noted that their colleague Maksim Solopov from Meduza was also injured.

"Most likely, they are in a pre-trial detention center in Zhodino. The reason for their detention is unknown. Unfortunately, I have not seen them yet, but I am defending them," Gashinsky said.