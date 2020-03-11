UrduPoint.com
Daily Train Service Between Istanbul, Sofia Halted Over COVID-19 Fears - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 10:55 PM

The daily train service between Turkey's Istanbul and Bulgaria's Sofia was suspended on Wednesday due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, media reported, citing Turkish State Railways

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The daily train service between Turkey's Istanbul and Bulgaria's Sofia was suspended on Wednesday due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, media reported, citing Turkish State Railways.

The measure was taken as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the disease in Turkey, the Anadolu news agency said.

All train cars in the country, on both conventional and high-speed lines, are being disinfected daily, the media added.

The first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Turkey earlier in the day. According to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, the patient is a man who recently returned from a trip to Europe.

