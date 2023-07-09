Open Menu

Daily UK-Bound Migrant Crossings Via English Channel Hit New Record For 2023 - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2023 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) Nearly 700 illegal migrants came to the United Kingdom in small boats across the English Channel on Friday, marking a new daily high for this year, the government said.

As many as 686 migrants crossed the English Channel on 13 boats on Friday, surpassing this year's previous record of 549 on June 11, according to the government's figures.

In total, 12,119 migrants came to the UK to find refuge since January 1.

Last year, the total figure was slightly above 10,000, the Independent newspaper reported. Sources told the news outlet that this reduction was caused by storms in the sea and drop in the number of Albanian migrants rather than the government policy praised by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

In June, Sunak said that his "stop the boats" plan was working and the migrations influx had decreased by 20% compared to 2022.

Illegal migration has been a pressing issue for the UK for years and only intensified after the country left the European Union in 2020. In April 2022, the UK and Rwanda signed a migration agreement, stipulating that people recognized by the UK government as illegal migrants or asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda for the processing of their documents, obtaining asylum and relocation.

