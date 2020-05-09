UrduPoint.com
Daily UK Coronavirus Toll Passes 31,000: Govt

Sat 09th May 2020

More than 31,000 people who have tested positive for coronavirus have now died in Britain, new health ministry figures showed on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :More than 31,000 people who have tested positive for coronavirus have now died in Britain, new health ministry figures showed on Friday.

The number of fatalities in hospitals, care homes and the wider community rose by 626 on the previous day to reach 31,241.

A six-week old baby with an underlying health condition was among the new deaths recorded in England, according to the state-run National Health Service (NHS).

The figures include all those who have tested positive for COVID-19 but many more have the virus listed on their death certificates.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data up to April 25 suggested more than 32,000 deaths were linked to the coronavirus in Britain.

