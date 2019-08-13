UrduPoint.com
Daily Vehicle Traffic Across Crimea Bridge Breaks Record Density - Information Center

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 01:50 PM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Traffic between Crimea and the Krasnodar Territory in southern Russia, which runs across a bridge over the Kerch Strait, has reached a new record volume of almost 36,000 cars per day as of August 12, the Crimea Bridge information center said on Tuesday.

"On Monday, August 12, a new record of traffic through the Crimea Bridge was registered ” 35,989 vehicles per day. The previous daily maximum was recorded on August 11 (Sunday) ” 35,307 vehicles. In 2018, the highest traffic volume was also registered on August 12 with 33,359 vehicles crossing the bridge in both directions throughout the day," the center's statement read.

It added that almost 1.7 million cars overall had crossed the bridge so far this summer, with traffic peaking during the vacation season.

"In August, approximately 30,000 vehicles cross the Kerch Strait through the bridge every day. The Crimean flow (Kerch-bound) is 7 percent higher than the Taman flow [Krasnodar Territory-bound]. The record traffic from the mainland to the [Crimean] peninsula was registered on August 4 with more than 21,000 vehicles crossing the bridge throughout the day. This is almost 2,000 vehicles more than the maximum Crimean traffic in August 2018," the statement added.

A total of 6.5 million vehicles have crossed the Crimea bridge since its opening in May 2018, the center added.

At 19 kilometers (11.8 miles), this bridge is the longest in Russia. President Vladimir Putin inaugurated its road section on May 15, 2018. The railroad section is due to begin operating in December.

