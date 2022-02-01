UrduPoint.com

Daimler Completes Mercedes-Benz Rename After Truck Split

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 07:13 PM

German auto manufacturer Daimler officially changed its name to Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday after splitting with its truck subsidiary in a major corporate shakeup

Re-branding under the name of the well-known luxury make reflects the group's new "strategic focus", chief executive Ola Kallenius said in a statement.

"We want to make clear where we see the core of our company -- building the most desirable cars in the world," Kallenius said.

The former Daimler group revealed plans to spin off its heavy goods vehicles division in February last year, with the plans approved by shareholders in October.

The new company Daimler Truck rolled onto the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in December and is targeting an entry into the blue-chip DAX index, where it would join Mercedes-Benz.

Internally, Mercedes employees have been using the name since Saturday, the anniversary of Carl Benz's application to patent his motor vehicle in 1886.

