UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Daimler Mulls Slashing 1,100 Senior Jobs: Report

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 06:15 PM

Daimler mulls slashing 1,100 senior jobs: report

German luxury carmaker Daimler plans to cut 1,100 management jobs worldwide in fresh efforts to cut costs as it grapples with expensive recalls and a slowing global market, a German newspaper reported Friday

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :German luxury carmaker Daimler plans to cut 1,100 management jobs worldwide in fresh efforts to cut costs as it grapples with expensive recalls and a slowing global market, a German newspaper reported Friday.

The cull would see the Mercedes-Benz maker slash one tenth of all senior roles in Germany alone, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung wrote, citing an email sent to staff by the group's works council.

Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius will unveil details of the layoffs at a capital markets day in London on Thursday, it said.

According to the daily, Kallenius will also ask German workers to refrain from asking for pay hikes as the group weathers headwinds from global trade tensions, costly recalls and a massive "dieselgate" fine.

Daimler refused to comment on the "speculations", saying in a statement that it remained "in a constructive dialogue with worker representatives".

But it warned that the group needed to take action to tackle "major challenges worldwide".

Like its rivals, the Stuttgart-based firm is spending billions in the shift towards the electric, autonomous vehicles of the future.

It has also been hit with mass recalls linked to faulty Takata airbags and to diesel cars allegedly fitted with software to dupe emissions tests.

While the company has staunchly denied cheating, it nevertheless agreed to pay an 870-million-euro ($960 million) fine to German authorities in September for having sold vehicles that did not conform with legal emissions limits.

Related Topics

German Company Fine Vehicles Germany London September Market All From Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

PM to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor tomorrow

20 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack on Mining Company Co ..

21 minutes ago

UVAS holds joint session reference in honor of Pro ..

25 minutes ago

One-month training on ‘Dairy and Farm Management ..

26 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges reaching out to legal experts fo ..

33 minutes ago

Govt asked to shield vulnerable from austerity dec ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.