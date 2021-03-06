UrduPoint.com
Dalai Lama Inoculated With Indian-Made Covishield Vaccine - Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) The Dalai Lama received the first shot of a coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, with sources in his office telling Sputnik that they used the Indian-made Covishield vaccine.

The 85-year-old Tibetan leader was vaccinated at the Zonal Hospital in Dharamsala, a city in India's northern Himachal Pradesh state.

"In order to prevent some serious problems, this injection is very, very helpful. Other patients should also take this injection for greater benefit. This is very important," the Dalai Lama said in a video from the vaccination center, adding that "more people should have courage to take this injection."

Covishield is an Indian-manufactured version of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine. It has an authorization for emergency use in India while Phase 3 clinical trials continue.

