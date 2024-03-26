Open Menu

Dali, The Ship That Brought Down Baltimore Bridge

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Dali, the ship that brought down Baltimore bridge

The Dali container ship that caused the collapse of a key bridge in Baltimore is recently built and flies under Singapore's flag

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Dali container ship that caused the collapse of a key bridge in Baltimore is recently built and flies under Singapore's flag.

It was constructed by the Korean Hyundai shipyard in 2015 and is 300 metres long (985 feet), 48 metres wide and 24.8 metres tall, with gross tonnage of 95,000 tonnes, making it an average-sized container ship.

It had left Baltimore port at 1 am local time Tuesday for a roughly month-long voyage to Colombo in Sri Lanka, according to the site Marine Traffic. It hit the bridge at 1:28 am.

The ship belongs to Singapore-based Grace Ocean Pte Ltd, which is owned by a Hong Kong group, and was carrying containers on behalf of Danish shipping giant Maersk.

Synergy Marine, the Singapore company that operates the Dali, said it was being controlled by two Baltimore port pilots at the time of the collision.

There were 22 crew members on board, according to the port of Singapore, and none were injured, according to Synergy, which also says no leaking has been detected.

The Dali frequently links Asian ports with the East Coast of the United States, and passed through the Panama Canal on March 13 before stopping at New York, Norfolk and finally Baltimore.

In 2016, soon after commissioning, the Dali accidently hit a dock in the Belgian port of Antwerp, according to the sites Vessel Finder and Shipwrecklog.

It can hold up to 8,344 cubic metres (2.2 million gallons) of fuel, according to Marine Traffic. It is insured by UK-based Britannia.

Related Topics

Injured Sri Lanka Company Traffic Dali Hong Kong Singapore Colombo Norfolk Baltimore New York Panama United States SITE March 2016 2015 Hyundai Asia Million

Recent Stories

Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings

Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings

4 minutes ago
 Health minister for introducing advance facilities ..

Health minister for introducing advance facilities, market-based subjects in med ..

4 minutes ago
 Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack ..

Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack on Chinese personnel

4 minutes ago
 IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"

IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"

4 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing project ..

CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing projects

10 minutes ago
 Body found from canal

Body found from canal

10 minutes ago
CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist ..

CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Naval base in Turbat

10 minutes ago
 Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million o ..

Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million on overpricing

10 minutes ago
 Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC

Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC

10 minutes ago
 Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms

Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms

22 minutes ago
 Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for ..

Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade

22 minutes ago
 Man killed in road mishap

Man killed in road mishap

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World