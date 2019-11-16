Dalit man who was thrashed, forced to drink urine loses life

(@fidahassanain)

Local police confirmed death of poor Dalit man in Sangrur district of Indian Punjab, register FIR against the suspects.

DEHLI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Nov 16th, 2019) A 34-year old Dalit man died on Saturday after he was mercilessly thrashed and forced to drink urine in Punjab's Sangrur district, police said.

The Dalit Mann who was resident of Changaliwala village had some noisy arguments with Rinku and some others on October 21 in the area and the matter was resolved with the intervention of villagers. However, on November 7, Rinku called him to his house for discussion on the matter where four persons thrashed him. They tied him to a pillar and when he asked for water, he was forced to drink urine.

Punjab State scheduled Castes Commission has also sought a report from Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police over the incident.

Chairperson Tejinder Kaur on Friday said the commission learnt about the incident through media reports and took suo motu cognisance and sought the report.

The local police booked four persons on charges of abduction, wrongful confinement, and under various sections of the IPC, and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at the Lehra police station in Sangrur, Punjab.

According to the witnesses the both legs of Dalit man amputated. On Saturday, the local police confirmed that Dalit man succumbed to his injuries at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical education & Research (PGIMER). his legs were amputated.

Police said section 302 (murder) of the IPC had also been added to the FIR registered in this matter.

The minorities including Muslims and Christians are treated like animals by the extremists Hindus in India and there is over 100 days to curfew in Occupied Kashmir where women and children are often harassed by Indian forces in the valley and adjoining areas.