MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The US airports in Dallas and Denver, as well as Turkey's Istanbul airport have been ranked among the 10 busiest airports in the world this August, jumping from their modest positions in 2019 to clinch the top spots, the Official Airline Guides (OAG), a leading global provider of travel analytics, said in a fresh report.

"Compared to August 2019... The airports which have seen their rankings rise, bringing them into the Top 10 now, are Dallas/Fort Worth (from 11th to 4th), Istanbul Airport (from 14th to 5th), and Denver Airport (from 17th to 7th)," the OAG said.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta international airport in the US retained its top position, with Dubai International airport ranked the second world's busiest airport. Another major US airport ” Chicago O'Hare International airport ” ranks the sixth in August 2022, coinciding with the 2019 ranking.

London's Heathrow was the eighth busiest airport in August 2022, with Los Angeles International Airport a bit less popular. Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris is at the bottom of the list.

The ratings were calculated using total airline capacity on domestic and international flights.