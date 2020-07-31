UrduPoint.com
Dam Collapses In Sudanese Blue Nile State Destroying Over 600 Houses - Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 11:20 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) More than 600 houses in southern Sudan were destroyed by flooding, as a dam collapsed near the town of Bout in the country's Blue Nile state, the chief executive of Al-Tadamon locality of the Blue Nile province, Nasiba Qulul, said on Friday.

"More than 600 homes were destroyed in areas of the city of Bout after the sudden destruction of a dam used to store 5 million cubic meters [176 million cubic feet] of water," the official said, as quoted by Sudan Tribune newspaper.

According to the official, the area is being flooded from three sides, and the water has approached 600 more houses but not flooded them yet.

A large number of refugees are expected to flee the area, the newspaper said, adding that a large market and nine schools are located in the flooded area.

Meanwhile, in northern Sudan, dozens of homes were also destroyed due to heavy rains, the newspaper said, citing local activists.

The rainy season in Sudan runs from June to October. Almost every year, hundreds of Sudanese citizens lose their homes as a result of flooding from the Nile River.

