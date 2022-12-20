MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Ukraine's agriculture has suffered over $40 billion worth of damage caused by hostilities in the country, Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and food Taras Vysotskyi said on Tuesday.

"Direct damage due to war alone exceeds over $6 billion, while indirect damage is around $34 billion," Vysotskyi told a telethon.

The country is unable to grow and sell agricultural products, in addition to logistical disruptions and decreasing prices, the Ukrainian official clarified.

Earlier in December, the Ukrainian government said that grain crop could decrease by over 30% in 2022 compared to 2021 due to Russia's special military operation in the country and damage it had caused to agricultural infrastructure of Ukraine.