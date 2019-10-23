Damage Caused by Pro-Independence Rallies in Catalonia Exceeds $8Mln - Reports

(@imziishan)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The overall damage caused by violent pro-independence protests that gripped Spain's autonomous community of Catalonia has exceeded 7.3 million Euros ($8.1 million), including 1.2 million euros of damage caused by protests at Barcelona's El Prat international airport, media reported, citing the country's Ministry of Development.

According to Periodico, parking sites were partially destroyed at the airport, and 175,000 passengers were affected by flight delays during the protests and clashes between activists and the police that took place at the airport on October 14.

The publication notes that destruction from acts of sabotage on railroads amounted to 600,000 euros, while damage from blocking roads and highways totaled 360,000 euros.

The Renfe railroad company will have to pay at least 1.2 million euros as compensation for canceled or delayed trains. Passengers have three months to present their claims to the company.

The loss of profit due to the drop in passenger traffic for companies that operate railroads, airports and ports is expected to amount to 4 million euros.

The violent protests have been ongoing in Spain's secessionist region since October 14, when the Supreme Court sentenced several Catalan politicians to lengthy prison terms over their involvement in the semi-autonomous region's 2017 unsanctioned independence referendum. Hundreds of protesters have since been injured and detained.