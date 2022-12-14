DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The damage that Ukraine has caused to the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) already exceeds 1.3 trillion rubles ($20.5 billion), acting DPR head Denis Pushilin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"If we talk only about destroyed housing, the figures since 2014 are very approximate - 1.3 trillion rubles, even more. But here we also need to take into account destroyed enterprises, here we also need to take into account the destroyed infrastructure, critical infrastructure facilities," Pushilin said.

"We are counting and recording everything, and after the victory we will figure it out," he said.