Damage From Fire at Power Plant Near Moscow Amounts to at Least $2.38Mln - Investigators
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 07:25 PM
A fire at a thermal power station in a suburb just outside of Moscow caused at least $2.38mln worth of damages, an official at the regional branch of the Investigative Committee said Thursday
The plant caught fire on Thursday morning.
The fire at the power station was later put out, but it had spread to a nearby warehouse and a non-residential building. According to the investigators, one person was killed in the fire.
According to Olga Vradiy, the company that manages the plant "incurred damages worth at least 150 million rubles [or $2.38 million]."
A criminal case was launched over possible breach of security protocols for energy facilities, Vradiy told reporters.