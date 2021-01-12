UrduPoint.com
Damage From Storm Filomena in Madrid Estimated at $24Mln Minimum - Deputy Mayor

Heavy snowfall brought to Spain over the past week by storm Filomena has inflicted at least 20 million euros ($24 million) in material damage in Madrid alone, according to the Spanish capital's deputy mayor, Begona Villacis

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Heavy snowfall brought to Spain over the past week by storm Filomena has inflicted at least 20 million Euros ($24 million) in material damage in Madrid alone, according to the Spanish capital's deputy mayor, Begona Villacis.

Villacis said the total estimated cost broke down to 10 million euros in damages to public buildings, 5 million euros to private buildings and 5.6 million euros to buildings under construction. Additionally, at least 150,000 out of roughly 800,000 trees in Madrid were damaged by the storm.

Madrid authorities continue to clear the streets from unusually massive snow huddle.

Their progress so far made it possible to resume railroad traffic and relaunch 28 out of over 200 public bus routes.

The city authorities urged residents to stay at home and work remotely. Schools were closed until January 18. Temperature descended to centuries-old record of negative 10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit).

Regional authorities have called on the Spanish government to declare Madrid a zone of catastrophe. The snowfall brought by storm Filomena is the heaviest for Spain since 1971.

