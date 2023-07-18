Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister

A mechanism for calculating the damage allegedly caused by Russia to Ukraine during the conflict, has been launched in The Hague, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Monday

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) A mechanism for calculating the damage allegedly caused by Russia to Ukraine during the conflict, has been launched in The Hague, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Monday.

"The Netherlands is proud to host the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of Russia against Ukraine, which officially opened today in The Hague, city of peace and justice," Hoekstra tweeted.

The mechanism was established in May as the first component of a future international comprehensive facility intended to make Russia compensate Ukraine for the damage inflicted on it during hostilities.

More than 40 countries have supported the establishment of the mechanism.

Russia has been conducting a military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Moscow said it had been left with no other choice but to respond to persisting security risks emanating from the West and Ukraine as well as Kiev's unbridled persecution of the Russian-speaking population to its east for the past eight years.