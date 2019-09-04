Damage Russian Farmers Face Over Emergency Situations to Reach $142.3Mln in 2019- Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Damage done to Russian farmers by emergency situations' consequences is estimated to reach 9.5 billion rubles ($142.3 million) in 2019, First Deputy Agriculture Minister Dzhambulat Khatuov said on Wednesday.

"This year, 15 regions of the Russian Federation faced different emergency situations, such as freeze, drought, flood and so on. The total amount of damage that farmers face this year reaches 9.5 billion rubles," Khatuov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.