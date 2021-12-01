Damage to Belarus From Western Sanctions Tiny Compared to Economic Growth - Lukashenko

The damage to Belarus from Western sanctions is negligible against the background of the country's economic growth, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti

According to official statistics, in January, October 2021, the republic's GDP grew by 2.4% year-on-year.

"I cannot say any figures of this damage. We are trying to minimize (the impact of sanctions). Naturally, we are losing something. But compared to how we worked this year, this is a negligible amount. I do not instruct to count, because it will be more expensive to calculate it," Lukashenko said.

According to Lukashenko, enterprises in Belarus did not close during the pandemic, they did not stop the work of the economy.

"The economy was not stopped, and we were lucky in that regard," Lukashenko said, explaining that Belarusian producers got a chance to develop supplies of their products to foreign markets while other countries announced a lockdown.

"Lockdown was announced, and so on, but we have consumer goods ... And when there was a stop, a recession in Russia, Belarus worked, and we offered to this market, you did not even notice, by and large. So we had a huge market and a huge opportunity to sell our products. This continued this year. That is, the export went well. Therefore, we have a good year," the president emphasized.

"This helps us minimize these losses from sanctions," Lukashenko added.