MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The recent damage to the thermal control system of Russia's Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft has been caused by external factors, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Tuesday.

"According to preliminary data of Rocket and Space Corporation Energia, the Progress MS-21 like the Soyuz MS-22 earlier has been exposed to external effect," Roscosmos said.

Experts came to this conclusion following the analysis of photos made by cosmonauts after the cargo spacecraft had undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on February 18, Russia's space corporation said, adding that a hole of 12 mm (0.5 inches) had been detected on the external surface of the spacecraft, including on the radiator of the instrumental-aggregate compartment and solar panels.

A series of tests will be carried out to simulate a depressurization and study possible causes of the damage to the thermal circuit of the Progress MS-21 in more detail, the space corporation stated.

"Experts continue to analyze information they have received. A number of land tests are scheduled to simulate damage similar to the one detected on the Progress MS-21 spacecraft," Roscosmos said.

The space corporation added that these tests would help identify real causes of the incident and prevent its recurrence.

On February 11, Roscosmos reported a depressurization of the thermal circuit of the Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft docked to the ISS. The spacecraft had been docked to the station since October 28, 2022, and had brought over 2.5 tonnes of cargo to the ISS, including fuel and food, since then. Roscosmos said the incident did not affect either the safety of the crew or the flight plans of the station.

Last week, the Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft undocked from the ISS and was deorbited because of the faulty thermal control system. Its propulsion system turned on for braking on Sunday morning, later than expected, since specialists had failed to locate the damage site when trying to take its photo.

A similar situation occurred in December of last year. Then, shortly before a spacewalk, the thermal circuit of manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-22 depressurized.