UrduPoint.com

Damage To Ukraine's Power Grid May Amount To 'Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars' - Operator

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Damage to Ukraine's Power Grid May Amount to 'Hundreds of Millions of Dollars' - Operator

Direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to "hundreds of millions of dollars," with economic losses ranging in "billions," Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo, told Bloomberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to "hundreds of millions of Dollars," with economic losses ranging in "billions," Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo, told Bloomberg.

A preliminary estimate of the damage to the energy infrastructure would be presented in coming weeks, the news agency cited Kudrytskyi as saying. The operator chief added that the upcoming spring and summer would not be "easy" for the Ukrainian power grid due to the destruction it had suffered so far.

At the same time, Kudrytskyi told the news outlet that further degradation of infrastructure was not happening as the country was able to restore the grid at the same pace as the damage was done, warning, however, that one should not "relax" thinking that "Russia's air-strike campaign is over."

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes have targeted power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Russia Same May October Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Assailants shot dead at police picket are suspects ..

Assailants shot dead at police picket are suspects of F-9 Park incident: Police

2 minutes ago
 US Not Encouraging Ukrainian Military Operations I ..

US Not Encouraging Ukrainian Military Operations In Russia Itself - White House' ..

2 minutes ago
 US Citizens Feel Less Financially Secure in 2023 A ..

US Citizens Feel Less Financially Secure in 2023 Amidst High Inflationary Levels ..

2 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses Imran Khan's plea for protective bai ..

LHC dismisses Imran Khan's plea for protective bail in terrorism case

2 minutes ago
 US Consul General visits Kasur

US Consul General visits Kasur

2 minutes ago
 PCB announces 50pc discount on HBL PSL 8 tickets f ..

PCB announces 50pc discount on HBL PSL 8 tickets for children

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.