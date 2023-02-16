Direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to "hundreds of millions of dollars," with economic losses ranging in "billions," Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo, told Bloomberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to "hundreds of millions of Dollars," with economic losses ranging in "billions," Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo, told Bloomberg.

A preliminary estimate of the damage to the energy infrastructure would be presented in coming weeks, the news agency cited Kudrytskyi as saying. The operator chief added that the upcoming spring and summer would not be "easy" for the Ukrainian power grid due to the destruction it had suffered so far.

At the same time, Kudrytskyi told the news outlet that further degradation of infrastructure was not happening as the country was able to restore the grid at the same pace as the damage was done, warning, however, that one should not "relax" thinking that "Russia's air-strike campaign is over."

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes have targeted power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.