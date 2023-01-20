UrduPoint.com

Damage To ZNPP Infrastructure Eliminated, Preventive Measures Taken - Rosenergoatom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Damage to ZNPP Infrastructure Eliminated, Preventive Measures Taken - Rosenergoatom

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Almost all damage to critical infrastructure facilities of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) from Ukrainian shelling has been eliminated, and preventive measures to protect the plant have also been taken, Renat Karchaa, a spokesman for Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, told Sputnik on Friday.

"The damage was eliminated quite quickly. It's just that the damage was on a really large scale... We should remember that for a long time the full implementation of repair and restoration work was impossible due to the continuous artillery shelling. The amount of work completed to date is quite impressive, but there is still work to be done," Karchaa said, adding that additional protective measures have been taken to protect critical infrastructure of the station.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear All From

Recent Stories

What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

11 minutes ago
 What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

What are key notes on the HBL PSL 8 this year?

11 minutes ago
 PCB announces PSL 8 edition

PCB announces PSL 8 edition

21 minutes ago
 Mabkhout, Al Hosani win UAE Pro League&#039;s The ..

Mabkhout, Al Hosani win UAE Pro League&#039;s The Best monthly awards for Novemb ..

32 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed directs increasing number of rou ..

Mansour bin Zayed directs increasing number of rounds of Al Dhafra Festival clos ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Wrestling Federation’s Board of Directors ho ..

UAE Wrestling Federation’s Board of Directors holds first meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.