Damage to ZNPP Infrastructure Eliminated, Preventive Measures Taken - Rosenergoatom

(@FahadShabbir)

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Almost all damage to critical infrastructure facilities of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) from Ukrainian shelling has been eliminated, and preventive measures to protect the plant have also been taken, Renat Karchaa, a spokesman for Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, told Sputnik on Friday.

"The damage was eliminated quite quickly. It's just that the damage was on a really large scale... We should remember that for a long time the full implementation of repair and restoration work was impossible due to the continuous artillery shelling. The amount of work completed to date is quite impressive, but there is still work to be done," Karchaa said, adding that additional protective measures have been taken to protect critical infrastructure of the station.