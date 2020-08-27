Damaged Parts of Beirut Still Without Water Supply After Explosion - Lebanese Ministry

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The supply of fresh water to the areas of Beirut most affected by the explosion has not been fully restored due to significant damage to infrastructure, Lebanese acting Minister of Energy and Water Resources Raymond Ghajar said in an interview with Sputnik.

"With regard to water: the areas close to the port have been without water for two weeks. In the areas of St. Michael and Mdawwar, water supply has not yet been restored in most houses. The problem is not even in the delivery of water, but in the fact that almost all the reservoirs of the buildings are damaged. Many houses, in principle, are in an emergency state of disrepair and must be demolished," Ghajar said.

Beirut's water infrastructure had been in deteriorating since well before the August 4 explosion.

The main pipe and sewage infrastructure in the old part of the city, particularly those surrounding the port, were laid down during the first half of the 20th century and have seen only marginal repair since. Water shortages due to leakage and mismanagement had become common in the Lebanese capital, forcing many citizens to turn to private water suppliers.

The massive explosion that erupted at the port of Beirut destroyed half of the city's buildings, killing over 170 people and injuring more than 5,000 others. The authorities say the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the Beirut port was the reason for the blast.