Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 01:42 AM

Damaged Railway Part of Crimean Bridge to Be Repaired by September 2023 - Official

The railway part of the Crimean Bridge, damaged in a terrorist attack in October, will be repaired by September 1, 2023, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The railway part of the Crimean Bridge, damaged in a terrorist attack in October, will be repaired by September 1, 2023, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin, accompanied by Khusnullin, drove a car across the bridge and checked the car lane repaired after the attack. Khusnullin reported to the Russian leader on the progress of on-site repairs.

"The deadline (for damaged railway part) is September 1, but we will see whether we can compress the timeline," Khusnullin said.

The operation of the bridge remains partly limited, Khusnullin said, but repair works have began on the parts still damaged.

"We will continue the work.

The left side of the bridge was also damaged. Its operation is limited, we have received the instructions of the president and are starting repair works on the left side of the bridge," Khusnullin said on social media.

On October 8, the landmark Crimean Bridge connecting the peninsula to Russia's mainland was damaged as a result of the terrorist attack, which, Moscow believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services. Putin said then that through its continued terrorist activities Kiev had put itself on par with the most odious terrorist groups, and vowed to harshly respond to such crimes. In particular, on October 10, Russia launched regular strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure.

