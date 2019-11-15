Damages to Venice Due to Floods Estimated at At Least $1Bln - Mayor

Damages to Italy's top tourist city of Venice due to the ongoing devastating floods are estimated to be at least a billion of euros ($1.1 billion), Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Damages to Italy's top tourist city of Venice due to the ongoing devastating floods are estimated to be at least a billion of Euros ($1.1 billion), Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said on Friday.

"We have destroyed Venice. We're talking about a billion of euros in damages," the mayor said.