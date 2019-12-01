MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) The United States is trying to interfere with the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and force its agenda, SANA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a source in the Syrian Foreign Ministry.

Earlier in the day, US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus accused Damascus of trying to delay the committee's work.

According to the SANA's source, the statement by the US State Department regarding the ongoing meeting of the committee confirms the US attempts to interfere in other states' affairs and impose its own agenda.

The source stressed that the statements by the US, or any other country, would not affect the committee's work in any way.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30 to work toward drafting a new constitution.

It has a smaller committee within it consisting of 45 members ” 15 from each of the three represented groups ” that will prepare constitutional initiatives. The larger body will be responsible for adopting them. The committee is co-chaired by opposition representative Hadi Bahra and government representative Ahmad Kuzbari.