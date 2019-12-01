UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Damascus Accuses US Of Interfering With Constitutional Committee's Work - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 03:40 PM

Damascus Accuses US of Interfering With Constitutional Committee's Work - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) The United States is trying to interfere with the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and force its agenda, SANA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a source in the Syrian Foreign Ministry.

Earlier in the day, US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus accused Damascus of trying to delay the committee's work.

According to the SANA's source, the statement by the US State Department regarding the ongoing meeting of the committee confirms the US attempts to interfere in other states' affairs and impose its own agenda.

The source stressed that the statements by the US, or any other country, would not affect the committee's work in any way.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30 to work toward drafting a new constitution.

It has a smaller committee within it consisting of 45 members ” 15 from each of the three represented groups ” that will prepare constitutional initiatives. The larger body will be responsible for adopting them. The committee is co-chaired by opposition representative Hadi Bahra and government representative Ahmad Kuzbari.

Related Topics

Syria Civil Society Damascus United States October Sunday From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Central African President ..

15 minutes ago

&#039;UAEâ€™s tremendous progress has been made po ..

3 hours ago

Spirit of the Union that runs through us, have ren ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Education will remain a priority and our pat ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 1, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.