Damascus Actively Engaged In Post-Conflict Settlement - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 02:25 PM

Damascus Actively Engaged in Post-Conflict Settlement - Russian Foreign Ministry

Damascus is actively working on post-conflict normalization in Syria despite occasional terrorist activities and foreign military presence, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Damascus is actively working on post-conflict normalization in Syria despite occasional terrorist activities and foreign military presence, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"Despite terrorists sporadically venturing out from their stronghold in Idlib and the continuing illegal presence of foreign military � the US one, above all, � who prevent the country's territorial integrity from being restored, the Syrian authorities have gotten actively engaged in the large-scale tasks posed by post-conflict normalization," Zakharova told a briefing.

Zakharova pointed out that Washington and its allies had called for boycott of the refugee conference in Syria and thus demonstrated double standards regarding Syria.

