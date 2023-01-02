UrduPoint.com

Damascus Airport Resumes Operations After Israeli Air Strikes - Transport Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Damascus Airport Resumes Operations After Israeli Air Strikes - Transport Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Damascus International Airport is resuming its operations on Monday morning following Israeli air strikes that led to the suspension of its work, the Syrian Transport Ministry said.

"Damascus International Airport starts its work again, flights will be resumed starting 9:00 a.m. (07:00 GMT)," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that two soldiers were killed and two others were injured during the Israeli air attack launched against Damascus overnight that hit the airport and its vicinity.

Syrian SANA state news agency said that several explosions were heard in the sky over the Syrian capital at night and that air defense was repelling the Israeli attack.

