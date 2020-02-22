UrduPoint.com
Damascus-Aleppo Highway In Syria Open To Civilian Vehicles - Transport Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 06:20 PM

Damascus-Aleppo Highway in Syria Open to Civilian Vehicles - Transport Minister

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Syria's Damascus-Aleppo highway has been officially open for civilian vehicles to move there without any restrictions, the country's Transport Minister Ali Hammoud said on Saturday as the Syrian government forces make advances in their offensive to recapture the Idlib province from militants.

"The Damascus-Aleppo highway is officially open to traffic, and it is at the citizens' full disposal," Hammoud said, as quoted by the state-run Sana news agency.

On February 11, a Syrian military source told Sputnik that the Syrian government forces had restored full control over the M5 international Damascus-Aleppo highway for the first time since 2012.

